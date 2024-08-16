Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,677 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Acuity Brands worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AYI stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $234.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.95. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.