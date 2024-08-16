Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 22,545 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $353,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Texas Instruments by 43.7% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Texas Instruments by 25.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $199.09. The company had a trading volume of 592,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day moving average is $182.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

