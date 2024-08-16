Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 30,430 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.59% of Quanex Building Products worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 2.1 %

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 216,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $926.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

