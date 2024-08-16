Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,495 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Westlake worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Down 0.4 %

WLK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.