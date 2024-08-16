Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,630 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

ZBH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 65,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

