Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,006. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

