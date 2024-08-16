Welch Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.78. 1,252,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,441. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.13. The company has a market capitalization of $409.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

