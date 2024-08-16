Welch Group LLC Buys 3,181 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.40. 1,439,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,622. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

