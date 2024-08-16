Welch Group LLC Has $265,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,547,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.45. 1,074,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,245. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.