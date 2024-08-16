Welch Group LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Welch Group LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $206,000. Ariston Services Group increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.51. 227,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

