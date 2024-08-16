Welch Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 15,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

