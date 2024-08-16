Wells Fargo & Company Increases Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $37.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.