Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 81.0% in July

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $12.20 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

