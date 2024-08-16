Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Western Union alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,730,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after buying an additional 1,439,310 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 31.1% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 34.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.