Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $792.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 2,291 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $50,928.93. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 170,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,946.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $387,729. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

