Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 344 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 86.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.23. The stock had a trading volume of 751,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

