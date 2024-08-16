Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,755. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

