Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $875.73. 679,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,222. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $847.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.