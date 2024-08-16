Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 115.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.26. 1,411,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $197.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.85.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,897,205 shares of company stock worth $503,460,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

