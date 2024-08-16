Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $101,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 814,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.