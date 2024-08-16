Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 28,538.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.07. 254,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average is $252.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

