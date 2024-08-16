Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Visa by 14,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average of $273.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

