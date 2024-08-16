Wetouch Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WETH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 19th

Wetouch Technology’s (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 19th. Wetouch Technology had issued 2,160,000 shares in its IPO on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Wetouch Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wetouch Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WETH opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Wetouch Technology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Wetouch Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

