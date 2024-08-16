Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 9,137 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 2.4% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $169.42. 3,305,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.09 and its 200-day moving average is $159.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

