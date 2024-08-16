Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.38. 868,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,115. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

