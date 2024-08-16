Xeris Biopharma’s (XERS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 4,512.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
