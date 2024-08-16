Xylem Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Xylem Trading Down 0.3 %

XYL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. 1,956,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

