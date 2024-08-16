Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

