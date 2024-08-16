Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.12 on Monday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.