YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 168,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 932,212 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

