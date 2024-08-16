Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ball in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 80,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 2,341.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

