Zacks Research Comments on F5, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

FFIV stock opened at $195.57 on Wednesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $205.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 209,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

