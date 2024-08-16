Zacks Research Comments on Oceaneering International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OII opened at $27.05 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Oceaneering International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

