Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.87. 145,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,152,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

