Zacks Small Cap Comments on Syra Health Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syra Health in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Syra Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Syra Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Syra Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Syra Health has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

About Syra Health

Syra Health ( NASDAQ:SYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 201.48% and a negative net margin of 59.22%.

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

