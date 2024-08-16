ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0640 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $594,328.84 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

