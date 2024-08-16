Zebec Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.09 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebec Network has a market cap of $48.00 million and $9.09 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00088191 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,873,046.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.