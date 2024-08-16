ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in July

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance

ZZHGF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, engages in the provision of internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers critical illness, health, and medical outpatient and emergency insurance; e-commerce insurance; flight accident, flight delay, travel accident, and flight or hotel cancellation insurance; motor insurance; cargo and shipping return insurance; credit and bond insurance; pet, pet food safety, pet transport protection, pet anesthesia accident, and employee accident insurance; liability insurance; and phone screen cracking, drone, and household property insurance solutions.

