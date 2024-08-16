zkSync (ZK) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, zkSync has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $381.73 million and approximately $41.17 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10682895 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $45,501,543.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

