Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,728. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

ZWS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 78,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,448. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

