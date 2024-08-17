10,011 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DNP remained flat at $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 442,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
