10,279 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.93. 5,284,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

