10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 10x Genomics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 230.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 219,945 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 515,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

