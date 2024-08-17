1,667 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $311,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMAR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.