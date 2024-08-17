1,955 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after buying an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,163. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.