28,459 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVTY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.66. 597,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,674. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.