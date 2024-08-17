35 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $38,618,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

FICO stock opened at $1,751.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,818.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,554.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,365.47.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.