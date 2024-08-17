436 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 436 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Shell by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. 3,021,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

