445 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 594,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,502. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.41.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

