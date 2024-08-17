638 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 3,224,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

